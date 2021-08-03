Vladyslav Nadein

Clippy of Microsoft Office

Clippy of Microsoft Office illustration office figma microsoft design
I'm all for the return of the Clippy in Microsoft Office, also tried to draw my own version.

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
