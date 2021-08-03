21st Century Man

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
I recently was asked to redesign an online coaching company. The main goal was to create something that was clean, modern, yet still timeless. I created a rough sketch in procreate to figure out exactly what the client would like. From there I used photoshop to clean it up and figure out the colors and what needed to be changed. Finally I brought the file into illustrator to create an svg version of the logo.