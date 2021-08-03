Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
21st Century Man

I recently was asked to redesign an online coaching company. The main goal was to create something that was clean, modern, yet still timeless. I created a rough sketch in procreate to figure out exactly what the client would like. From there I used photoshop to clean it up and figure out the colors and what needed to be changed. Finally I brought the file into illustrator to create an svg version of the logo.

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
