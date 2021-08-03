Neumorphic music player app | Mobile UI Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Friends!
I would like to present you a concept for a music player mobile app - You get to choose your type of music to vibe to. It also brings up frequently played song to your list. Please share your thoughts about this. And of course show some love and press "L" for appreciation 🥳
Drop a line to addyquin02@gmail.com for collaboration
Design - Figma