Neumorphic music player app | Mobile UI Design

I would like to present you a concept for a music player mobile app - You get to choose your type of music to vibe to. It also brings up frequently played song to your list. Please share your thoughts about this. And of course show some love and press "L" for appreciation 🥳

Drop a line to addyquin02@gmail.com for collaboration

Design - Figma

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
