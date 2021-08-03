Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Final Dispatch by Luce Bennett

Title: "Final Dispatch by Luce Bennett"
Type: Poster Design
Program: Adobe Photoshop CC 2021
Date Created: 19 February, 2021

The poster was created to promote a movie called "Final Dispatch" by Shattered Focus Productions.

Special thanks to the people who made this design possible:
Photo by Tina Dawson on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/Kim9COAIEGc
Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/gM8igOIP5MA
Mockup designed by Vectorium on Freepik
https://www.freepik.com/free-psd/two-posters-frame-mockup_11810574.htm#page=3&query=poster%20mockup&position=44

