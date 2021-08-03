🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Title: "Final Dispatch by Luce Bennett"
Type: Poster Design
Program: Adobe Photoshop CC 2021
Date Created: 19 February, 2021
The poster was created to promote a movie called "Final Dispatch" by Shattered Focus Productions.
Special thanks to the people who made this design possible:
Photo by Tina Dawson on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/Kim9COAIEGc
Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/gM8igOIP5MA
Mockup designed by Vectorium on Freepik
https://www.freepik.com/free-psd/two-posters-frame-mockup_11810574.htm#page=3&query=poster%20mockup&position=44