Title: "Final Dispatch by Luce Bennett"

Type: Poster Design

Program: Adobe Photoshop CC 2021

Date Created: 19 February, 2021

The poster was created to promote a movie called "Final Dispatch" by Shattered Focus Productions.

Special thanks to the people who made this design possible:

Photo by Tina Dawson on Unsplash

https://unsplash.com/photos/Kim9COAIEGc

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

https://unsplash.com/photos/gM8igOIP5MA

Mockup designed by Vectorium on Freepik

https://www.freepik.com/free-psd/two-posters-frame-mockup_11810574.htm#page=3&query=poster%20mockup&position=44