David Hendrikson

NEVER STOP SAVING ANIMALS

David Hendrikson
David Hendrikson
  • Save
NEVER STOP SAVING ANIMALS cause dogs dog comic book
Download color palette

I created this Never Stop Saving Animals typography for an anti-abuse campaign H&C did last year. What do you think? I am always trying to evolve with my typography.

Follow me on instagram for more cool art www.instagram.com/davidlhendrick

View all tags
Posted on Aug 3, 2021
David Hendrikson
David Hendrikson

More by David Hendrikson

View profile
    • Like