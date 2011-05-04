John Rainsford

Redesigned website/logo

John Rainsford
John Rainsford
  • Save
Redesigned website/logo logo red pixelcode
Download color palette

This is what I'm currently working on, a redesigned web design for my redesigned logo, all for http://pixelcode.ie I wrote about the logo redesign at http://johnrainsford.com

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2011
John Rainsford
John Rainsford

More by John Rainsford

View profile
    • Like