💙 Relaunch of fintech company COMPEON

Hey folks! 👋

At the beginning of the year I worked hard and for a long time on the redesign for the fintech company COMPEON. The result is a new modern and fresh design that also performs better. Through the redesign of the homepage we were able to record over 17% more entries into the wizard. On the SEA subpages even 39% more entries. 🚀

Here you can get a first impression of the new home page. The next days I will show you more! 😊

Have a look at it live at: www.compeon.de

__________________

If you’re looking for a strong partner to design and develop your web/mobile application or website feel free to write us: hey@whitespace.cc

We’re always open for new projects and great companies to work with!

Services we provide:

- User Experience Design

- User Interface Design

- Prototyping & Testing

- UX Research

- Interaction Design

- Website Design

- High Converting Landingpages

- Frontend/Backend Development

- Wordpress, Webflow, Shopify, Craft CMS and more

- SEO