💙 Relaunch of fintech company COMPEON

Hey folks! 👋
At the beginning of the year I worked hard and for a long time on the redesign for the fintech company COMPEON. The result is a new modern and fresh design that also performs better. Through the redesign of the homepage we were able to record over 17% more entries into the wizard. On the SEA subpages even 39% more entries. 🚀
Here you can get a first impression of the new home page. The next days I will show you more! 😊
Have a look at it live at: www.compeon.de
