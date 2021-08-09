Flo Steinle
💙 Relaunch of fintech company COMPEON

💙 Relaunch of fintech company COMPEON landingpage ui ux compeon fintech webdesign website relaunch redesign
Hey folks! 👋

At the beginning of the year I worked hard and for a long time on the redesign for the fintech company COMPEON. The result is a new modern and fresh design that also performs better. Through the redesign of the homepage we were able to record over 17% more entries into the wizard. On the SEA subpages even 39% more entries. 🚀

Here you can get a first impression of the new home page. The next days I will show you more! 😊

Have a look at it live at: www.compeon.de

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
