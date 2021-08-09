Slow living lifestyle blogging app

Hello, Dribbblers! 🏀

We’ve been working on this little lifestyle blogging app for a while now, and we’re really happy how it turned out. It’s a simple aggregator of all things „slow” - food, travel, photography and more.

We were going for a really clean, organic, „comfy” feel in our design, with soothing rounded edges and warm color palette. It’s meant to be an app that fits right in during carefree summer walks among nature, as well as long, cozy winter evenings in front of a fireplace.

Design by Marcin Kwiatkowski

