Slow living lifestyle blogging app

lifestyle slow living slow life blogging comfy cozy warm article photography travel blog mobile app
We’ve been working on this little lifestyle blogging app for a while now, and we’re really happy how it turned out. It’s a simple aggregator of all things „slow” - food, travel, photography and more.

We were going for a really clean, organic, „comfy” feel in our design, with soothing rounded edges and warm color palette. It’s meant to be an app that fits right in during carefree summer walks among nature, as well as long, cozy winter evenings in front of a fireplace.

How did we do? Let us know in the comments!

Design by Marcin Kwiatkowski

