High Fashion song - Roddy Ricch, Mustard | #27

High Fashion song - Roddy Ricch, Mustard | #27
Today, I would like to share this song album recreation.

I tried to recreate a song album, High Fashion by Roddy Ricch, Mustard. It's the 27th album of my #50Days50AlbumsChallenege, and I really hope you will like this series.

I know, I still need to improve a lot, and I would love to hear out those mistakes from you guys, as it will help me improve later. 😇

Original song link: https://open.spotify.com/track/3WHucpzxRpn6v0m5B6coUs?si=de299a08717e4e7e

Got a project in mind? Let's collaborate! 💪
📬 Email me at hazrakoustav12@gmail.com

I am sharing a lot of beautiful stuffs on my Instagram and Twitter. Go check them out 👇
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/re_creat0r/
📌 Twitter: https://twitter.com/KoustavHazra2

