Headache Magazine

An awareness project about headache and migraine
disorders, their prevalence and impact.

The development of this photo-montage consisted of experimentation with foam heads, and matching the position and angle of the portrait with the foam head. Later explored on Photoshop. This image is a visual representation of how intense a migraine can be.

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
