Perfect buddies: Social Media App for Gathering & Find Friends

Perfect buddies: Social Media App for Gathering & Find Friends
Problems: There is so many social media and meetup application but based on my research using interview method and survey, the most app cannot search both gathering and friends.
Define & Solution: Sometimes we only want to hangout with a friend but sometimes we want also hangout in group. So Perfect Buddies App can be a solution.
I am Happy for your feedback,
Cheers.

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
