Project Management Tool | Product Explainer Video

Squad helps both individuals and teams break down big tasks into manageable pieces. It is an all-inclusive work management platform to keep track of your progress on projects and tasks, exchange files, comments, and notes, and keep track of your deadlines.

It is a modern way to work together. Squad is a task management software that uses features like workspaces, projects, stand-up meetings, and tasks to manage projects and work related to different clients or teams. Squad is built for teams so that they spend less time in meetings, writing status emails, and genuinely working on what is required to be done. With Squad, you can work faster and achieve interesting goals.

