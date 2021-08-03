Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
KARELIN.cc UI/UX Design Agency

Digital Object Control Website

KARELIN.cc UI/UX Design Agency
KARELIN.cc UI/UX Design Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Digital Object Control Website tilda website animation vector branding logo web development ux illustration ui design
Digital Object Control Website tilda website animation vector branding logo web development ux illustration ui design
Download color palette
  1. PIK Desktop.jpg
  2. PIK Mobile.jpg

We have developed the Digital Object Control website for the PIK Group.
To develop the site, a constructor of Tilda sites was used, the site entered the list #MADEONTILDA


View website Digital Object Control

Web site
Instagram
Facebook

KARELIN.cc UI/UX Design Agency
KARELIN.cc UI/UX Design Agency
We create a design for people and business
Hire Us

More by KARELIN.cc UI/UX Design Agency

View profile
    • Like