🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there ✌️
I’d like to share with you my latest work - Cashback app concept 💸
It’s an amazing solution for those who want to get the most out of online shopping! You can get cash back on anything: clothes, food, gadgets, tickets, hotel reservations and more.
Once you collect the proper money amount from your purchases, you can easily withdraw them to one of your selected bank cards. Don’t forget to share some love 💚
We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at ux@netguru.com.
—
Show us love! Press "L".
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile or Netguru.com and remember to follow us!