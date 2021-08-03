Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vivek Kale

Neoplay - Sports Booking App

Neoplay - Sports Booking App
https://www.behance.net/gallery/124582037/Neoplay-Sports-Activity-Booking-App

Neoplay is a platform that lets people book a sports activity of their interest on an on-need demand basis.

In Neoplay, the user can book any sports activities or join the sports events with few easy steps. They can book the activities together with friends or share the existing booking through connect.

Designed in Figma.

