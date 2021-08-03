Creatype Studio

Eugellyca Handwritten Script

Eugellyca Handwritten Script signature
Eugellyca is a Handwritten Script typeface that looks so awesome. This font looks so feminine and bold, that it is perfect when paired with an uppercase serif or sans serif font, like the preview above.

Eugellyca is perfect for branding projects, logo, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handwriting taste.

Download here : https://creatypestudio.co/eugellyca

Posted on Aug 3, 2021
