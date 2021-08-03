Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cycling Route Tracker (#dailyui #020)

This is an app for professional cyclists, where they can create their own tracks or cycle on already available cycling tracks. They can track their progress with respect to their target. Elevation map is a great addition.
Background Image is taken from Google Earth, somewhere from Italy.
Let me know your thoughts.

