Jace Goodwin

Stoic Badges

Jace Goodwin
Jace Goodwin
Hire Me
  • Save
Stoic Badges outdoor apparel outdoor brand camp logos camp badges badges stickers design freelance illustration graphic design apparel design badge design sticker design
Download color palette

Working on some fun stuff with Backcountry's newly acquired lifestyle brand Stoic! These babies as well as a heap of other graphics and illustrations will be dropping with their Spring/Summer line for 2022. Super thankful to their amazing team for being very fun to work with and of course it's always a pleasure to work with a Utah based business.

More to come soon! (Press "L" to see into the future).

Jace Goodwin
Jace Goodwin
Let's Build a Brand People Love.
Hire Me

More by Jace Goodwin

View profile
    • Like