Stoic Badges

Working on some fun stuff with Backcountry's newly acquired lifestyle brand Stoic! These babies as well as a heap of other graphics and illustrations will be dropping with their Spring/Summer line for 2022. Super thankful to their amazing team for being very fun to work with and of course it's always a pleasure to work with a Utah based business.
More to come soon! (Press "L" to see into the future).