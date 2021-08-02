Park your Car Mobile UI Kit

Available on UI8

Park your Car is a UI kit design for Figma. The kit includes 41 mobile screens to help you create your next parking project faster.

Types of screens included: onboarding, sign in, sign up, map, search, park, location, navigation, time picker, select spot, payment, success, fail, QR code, empty state, profile...

Font Use: Ubuntu

* Some images are not included and will be replace with placeholder