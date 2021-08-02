Park your Car Mobile UI Kit

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Park your Car is a UI kit design for Figma. The kit includes 41 mobile screens to help you create your next parking project faster.
Types of screens included: onboarding, sign in, sign up, map, search, park, location, navigation, time picker, select spot, payment, success, fail, QR code, empty state, profile...
Font Use: Ubuntu
* Some images are not included and will be replace with placeholder