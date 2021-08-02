Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chathu Rashmini

#DailyUI #012 - Flash Message

Chathu Rashmini
Chathu Rashmini
  • Save
#DailyUI #012 - Flash Message design ux ui
Download color palette

Hey dribbblers,

Say hi to my daily UI design #012.
Challenge was to design flash message for both success and fail situations.
Tool used: Adobe XD

Thanks :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Chathu Rashmini
Chathu Rashmini

More by Chathu Rashmini

View profile
    • Like