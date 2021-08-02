Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wildflower Painting Study 2

Wildflower Painting Study 2 sketch plants wildflowers landscape art study photorealistic nature art nature flower drawing flowers painting drawing design illustration art illustration digital illustration digital art artwork digitalart art
Wildflower Painting Study 2 - One of my favourite things to do in the summer is to sit outside and paint beautiful flowers! I find it so calming to go outdoors and observe the little details that make each delicate petal unique - I especially love the bold colours against the vibrant green leaves! While working on these paintings, I wanted to practice simplifying more complex patterns in nature with sharp shapes and blocks of colour - I’m looking forward to doing more flower paintings like these!

