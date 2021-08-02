🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Wildflower Painting Study 1 - One of my favourite things to do in the summer is to sit outside and paint beautiful flowers! I find it so calming to go outdoors and observe the little details that make each delicate petal unique - I especially love the bold colours against the vibrant green leaves! While working on these paintings, I wanted to practice simplifying more complex patterns in nature with sharp shapes and blocks of colour - I’m looking forward to doing more flower paintings like these!