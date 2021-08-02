Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matt Lupton

USA Swimming Olympic Team Text Mark

Matt Lupton
Matt Lupton
  • Save
USA Swimming Olympic Team Text Mark design apparel logo swimming sports olympics
Download color palette

Can't use the USA Swimming logo at the Olympic Games, so we riffed from our standards and used this across the social and uniforming to help brand USA Swimming separately from the other sports.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Matt Lupton
Matt Lupton

More by Matt Lupton

View profile
    • Like