Jake Warrilow

Crave Happy Clothing Lockup Exploration

Jake Warrilow
Jake Warrilow
  • Save
Crave Happy Clothing Lockup Exploration vector design identity logo logo design badge illustration branding ice cream typography lockup
Download color palette

Some lockup experimentation for Crave Happy clothing brand.

This concept is inspired by retro arcade/funfair/arcade facades

My Work

Gold Step Design

My Clothing Brand

Instagram

Jake Warrilow
Jake Warrilow

More by Jake Warrilow

View profile
    • Like