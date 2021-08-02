Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI #017 • Email Receipt

Daily UI # 017

Hey guys 👋
That challenge was to create an email receipt.

I wanted to highlight the QR code tracking function, but if an error occurred, the user could access it using the button. I also thought it was important to have a summary of the purchase, so you have no doubts about what is being shipped, where and how much was paid for the product.

Leave your opinion here in the comments!

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
