Daily UI #017 • Email Receipt

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Daily UI # 017
Hey guys 👋
That challenge was to create an email receipt.
I wanted to highlight the QR code tracking function, but if an error occurred, the user could access it using the button. I also thought it was important to have a summary of the purchase, so you have no doubts about what is being shipped, where and how much was paid for the product.
Leave your opinion here in the comments!