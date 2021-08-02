AP GIRLBOSS

Hello there🌸

I have been working on a project for African-American entrepreneurs.

African Pride presents GROW, a gathering for Growth for all aspects of your boss baddie-self. This is the destination to elevate your path, and inspire you, as you define your own crown. And learn how to market yourself at work, get rid of toxic “ships”, be your best baddie-self, and earn what you crave!

Proud to elevate the campaign idea and execute the idea.😊

Feel free to press L ❤️😍

#NYC 📍