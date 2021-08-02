AP GIRLBOSS

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello there🌸
I have been working on a project for African-American entrepreneurs.
African Pride presents GROW, a gathering for Growth for all aspects of your boss baddie-self. This is the destination to elevate your path, and inspire you, as you define your own crown. And learn how to market yourself at work, get rid of toxic “ships”, be your best baddie-self, and earn what you crave!
Proud to elevate the campaign idea and execute the idea.😊
Feel free to press L ❤️😍
#NYC 📍
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.