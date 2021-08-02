Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Michael Dolejš

Footshop Trends – animation

Some of the animations I've done for one of the recent Footshop campaigns where we redesigned the Trends section on their new website which finally uses their new company typefaces called Foot.

https://www.footshop.cz/cs/trends

Photography by Adam Křena
https://www.instagram.com/adam_krena

Full project preview
Underconsideration review

www.najbrt.cz

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
Digital Graphic Designer (Mobile, Web & Identity)

