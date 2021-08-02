Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alex

Crypto mining Lottery online - Web App Dashboard 1

Alex
Alex
  • Save
Crypto mining Lottery online - Web App Dashboard 1 casino fresh ux dashboard app logo multicolors colors illustration design gambling lottery 3d graphic design ui
Download color palette

Hi 👋🏻

Take a look at my new poject - web application / Dashboard / Crypto mining Lottery online. Upgraded UX/UI for current website. Hope you like it guys ✨

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
----------------
We available for work together :
📩 Email Us: alex.podhalskyi@gmail.com
😎 Instagram: alx.pod
🎉 Behance: alexpod

Alex
Alex

More by Alex

View profile
    • Like