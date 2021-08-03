Anggayudha
Sicle Team

Scooter's - Mobile App Exploration 📚

Anggayudha
Sicle Team
Anggayudha for Sicle Team
Hire Us
  • Save
Scooter's - Mobile App Exploration 📚 clean branding street view services navigation mobile transportation scooter apps ux ui app design
Scooter's - Mobile App Exploration 📚 clean branding street view services navigation mobile transportation scooter apps ux ui app design
Download color palette
  1. Preview.png
  2. Slide.png

Hi Everyone! 👋

This is my first shot after I've been missing for a while 😂, and this is the first team shot you know! 😀

Here my exploration about the Scooter's Online Mobile Apps. I think this can be very helpful in terms of transportation in the community. Hope you guys like it! ✨

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.

----------------

Do you have an awesome project? Lets Talk!
📩Email Us : sicleteam@gmail.com
😎Instagram : Sicle Team

Sicle Team
Sicle Team
Grow, build and expand your circle with us!
Hire Us

More by Sicle Team

View profile
    • Like