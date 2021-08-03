Scooter's - Mobile App Exploration 📚

Hi Everyone! 👋

This is my first shot after I've been missing for a while 😂, and this is the first team shot you know! 😀

Here my exploration about the Scooter's Online Mobile Apps. I think this can be very helpful in terms of transportation in the community. Hope you guys like it! ✨

Feel free to give me some feedback.

And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.

----------------

Do you have an awesome project? Lets Talk!

📩Email Us : sicleteam@gmail.com

😎Instagram : Sicle Team