Customer accounts order tracking

Major win for the team when we built and launched the customer accounts feature last year! 🥳

When you run an online printing business, a lot of work happens in the background the moment a customer places an order on the website. The design has to be made, reviewed, and approved. The material to which it will be printed on has to be prepared. The artwork is sent to the printer, then ensured to be packed well before it's ready for pick up or delivery.

It's a lengthy process, hence it's important that customers are updated on the status of their order. This feature does just that (among other things). 👌