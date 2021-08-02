“Rain”

There is an old saying, “Into each life some rain must fall.” This saying implies that rain is something to be dreaded or at least, an inconvenience for life. We’ve learned to understand that rain can be a deterrent to our plans. When a picnic with the family is scheduled for under the old oak tree, especially when accompanied by lightning, rain thwarts our plans. A rain storm can definitely spoils plans, even massive events. I play piano, every Saturday evening, at a restaurant, here in Old Town. Did I mention, on the patio? This last Saturday, as I began to play, it began sprinkle and then to pour. Luckily, I had a large umbrella over head but still have to cover my equipment. (My piano/keyboard doesn’t like rain.) I was rained out, which meant, I did not get paid. Needless to say, I did not appreciate the down pour…. but should have.

But…let it rain! Why? Why should we be singing in the rain? Rain is the giver of life. Nearly every living thing on this big blue ball needs water. Without it, humans would soon go the way of the dinosaur. Those great jeweled droplets, that often spoil the party, are a gift from God. They are the reason we can turn on the facet with great expectation, grow our gardens and flowers, see the world change each spring, and our children can jump and splash and make mud pies.

Yes, on the west side of town, a little boy prays for a dry day and a plenty of sunshine to accompany the baseball playoff game. But, on the east side a farmer prays for sheets of soaking rain, needing a bumper crop for his livelihood. We often see rain in different ways. But, the cycle, divinely set in order, continues and life with it. No doubt, someone is going to be disappointed and someone elated.

I live in the desert. For years now, we have been in drought conditions. Even, as I write this, the west (western United States) is suffering one of the greatest droughts in history. There is talk of water rationing, as reservoirs dry up and are at record lows. Do they want rain?

The west is also battling with thousands of acres of fires, devouring forests, driving wildlife from their homes, and consuming the property and lives of people who live there. Do they want rain?

Can you imagine how precious the drops of water would be to these folks.

In contrast, many parts of country are suffering from massive amounts of rain. They are contending with the result of rain, flooding and mudslides, that destroy homes, transportation, roads, and systems that are made to handle reasonable amounts of water. Do they want rain?

Whether the results of rain (or lack there of) are considered a blessing or a curse. Rain is still life. Rain is still a most precious commodity, more valuable, and more needed, than gold. For those of us who sit by the window and look at the moisture falling on us, hearing that pleasant drumming on our roofs, and with it gain all the benefits it brings, we should be ever thankful. Perhaps even more thankful when we run through a downpour into a grocery store, muttering to ourselves about forgetting the umbrella, but then realizing how much of what we see inside is due to rain.

We are reminded each day of the amazing power of rain. When we see the green grass, the flowers, the trees, eat a watermelon or salad or potato, make a pan of soup, take a shower, turn on the sprinkler, wash our clothes, sip our morning coffee, or simply refresh our bodies with a good long drink of ice cold water, we realize that these are but a few reminders of the blessings of rain.

The next time that goodness, that saturates the world, spoiling plans or giving much needed health to our lives, comes, remember it’s blessing and sing in the rain.

God bless those who are suffering by the movement of rain. And thank God he has blessed us with rain, so that life goes on.

Enjoy today’s art! (Digital - Procreate)