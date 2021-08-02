Fading Summer

Started it all by drawing a lunar eclipse a few weeks ago (months actually) e now I end it with a big and puffy summer cloud (while we freeze here in Brazil). Skygazing, be it at night or during the day, is one of these activities that makes the time freeze for a moment for me. Thought this would be fitting with last post's "being present", in the most cliché way possible.

Everytime I see one these giant clouds I can't help but imagine like a little cloud kingdom up in the sky. It feels like an alternate reality. Imagine if an Earth outsider came here, looked up to the sky and sees itself in front of one of those giant clouds towering above? We already live in an alien dystopia 👽

More realistic illustrations always make me kinda anxious, but I find it fun to try them form time to time.