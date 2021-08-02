Ilya Saplin

Homeless fighter

Homeless fighter illustration vector 3d 2d rotation animation isometry gif character drinker guy fighter homeless ai ae moi3d isometric easymetry cartoon character design
My second character from our collaboration with the graduates of the Easymetry course (https://easymetry.com/) of MAD RABBIT.
A homeless guy is relaxing with a bottle of beer in between trash can fights.

