Mezcal, A Fusion Bistro Art.

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Some time ago, I had the opportunity to create, the brand concept for Mezcal, the concept is based on a blank space, which is variable, multipurpose, minimalistic and versatile with the result a dynamic space offering bistro & art services.
Full case study coming soon...
.
.
Follow:
www.instagram.com/alvaromelgosa
www.facebook.com/alvaromelgosart
www.behance.net/alvaromelgosa