City at Night | 3D Illustration & Character Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Took 9 hours to complete this scene. I used volumetric shading and rendered it in 1080p with Cycles.
I set it to 100 samples with Nvidia OptiX denoiser, and it took about 90 seconds to render the frame. No post-processing.
#lowpoly #lowpoly3d #lowpoly3d #lowpolyshowcase #render #3d #blender #blendercommunity