City at Night | 3D Illustration & Character Design

Took 9 hours to complete this scene. I used volumetric shading and rendered it in 1080p with Cycles.

I set it to 100 samples with Nvidia OptiX denoiser, and it took about 90 seconds to render the frame. No post-processing.

