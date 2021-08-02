Eugene MT

Snak - Logo Design Concept

Snak - Logo Design Concept brand design app icon app logo media tech digital smart logo artificial intelligence ai logo learning language chat discussion identity design brand identity brand graphic design symbol logotype identity logo designer logo design branding logo
Logo Design Concept for Snak, a conversational language-practice app. Snak uses AI to have a conversation with you in the language you are learning. Like a human, Snak will be able to tell if you're not answering something correctly or not able to pronounce words correctly.

"Snak" means "talk" or "chat" in Danish.

