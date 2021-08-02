Siddharth Vora

Hello Guys,

Check out this Boo-tiful Snapchat Icon in the 2D illustrator I've Designed last weekend. Now, I'm working on 3D emojis. Still, a long way to go.

Suggestions and feedbacks are welcome in the comment section.

For more designs, please visit my profile on Dribble here.
Thank You,
Sid

Posted on Aug 2, 2021
