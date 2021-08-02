Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Guys,
Check out this Boo-tiful Snapchat Icon in the 2D illustrator I've Designed last weekend. Now, I'm working on 3D emojis. Still, a long way to go.
Suggestions and feedbacks are welcome in the comment section.
For more designs, please visit my profile on Dribble here. Also, Contact me:
Gmail | LinkedIn
Thank You,
Sid