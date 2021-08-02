Zulfa Mahendra

Profession Iconography

Zulfa Mahendra
Zulfa Mahendra
  • Save
Profession Iconography iconography farmer businessman mechanic teacher profession branding logo design iconsets iconset illustration icon set ui icons icon
Download color palette

Four profession icon set. Businessman, Farmer, Techer, Mechanic
Created for fun project.
.
.
What do you think?
.
Need icons for your project? contact me : mahendra.zulfa@gmail.com
.
Looking for more inspiration with daily post, behind the scene, sketch process? check out my Instagram

Zulfa Mahendra
Zulfa Mahendra

More by Zulfa Mahendra

View profile
    • Like