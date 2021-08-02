Logan Cider Logo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Logo designed for the craft cider company. The client's wish was to have a bear for a logomark.
Instead of adding a bear, my idea was to combine apple and bear paw into one smart, simple, and versatile logomark that will represent the powerful and natural side of the craft cider.