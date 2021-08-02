Stefan Kitanović

Logan Cider Logo

Logan Cider Logo apple paw bear paw geometric graphic design creative identity smart simple claw craft drink craft cider apple cider apple bear paw cider clean branding logo design logo
Logo designed for the craft cider company. The client's wish was to have a bear for a logomark.

Instead of adding a bear, my idea was to combine apple and bear paw into one smart, simple, and versatile logomark that will represent the powerful and natural side of the craft cider.

