Mahdi Moshtaqi 💎

UI Elements

Mahdi Moshtaqi 💎
Mahdi Moshtaqi 💎
  • Save
UI Elements blur efffect upload photo card forget password profile dasboard sign in red ui elements ui design uiux ui
Download color palette

Hi there💎,
In this shot, you can see some elements of the latest project that I've done.
Please feel free and let me know if you have any comments.
Hit "L" if you like it.

📍 Don't forget to visit my instagram profile

Mahdi Moshtaqi 💎
Mahdi Moshtaqi 💎

More by Mahdi Moshtaqi 💎

View profile
    • Like