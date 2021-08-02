🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello everyone!
Here is my new full app UI project for Task Management app.
To see full view and details visit: https://www.behance.net/gallery/124509519/Happenz-Task-Management-App
Either you are working on a single project or multiple projects, keeping everything essential about the project(s) is necessary. In this, "Happenz" helps you keep everything together in the form of cards/tickets, notes, calendars & more. It provides a central integration platform using which you can save all the activities that your team performs while working so that they don’t have to memorize things and it is easier for the whole team to stay on track Generally, while starting work, many people get stuck in the low priority tasks.
I hope you will like this task management app ui design. Feel free to share your feedback about this UI design. Critiques are welcome. Press "L" to show some love!
