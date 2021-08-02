Sayef Mahmud
Happenz | Task Management App

Happenz | Task Management App app design mobile ui mobile app minimalistic colorful app ux design isayef user interface ui design ux collaboration dashboard app dashboard ui to do list todo app tasklist task manager ui app task management
Hello everyone!
Here is my new full app UI project for Task Management app.
To see full view and details visit: https://www.behance.net/gallery/124509519/Happenz-Task-Management-App

Either you are working on a single project or multiple projects, keeping everything essential about the project(s) is necessary. In this, "Happenz" helps you keep everything together in the form of cards/tickets, notes, calendars & more. It provides a central integration platform using which you can save all the activities that your team performs while working so that they don’t have to memorize things and it is easier for the whole team to stay on track Generally, while starting work, many people get stuck in the low priority tasks.

I hope you will like this task management app ui design. Feel free to share your feedback about this UI design. Critiques are welcome. Press "L" to show some love!
Say Hi anytime to: hello@pixelnavy.com

Have a project? I am available at: design.isayef@gmail.com
