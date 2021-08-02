Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Srivathson Thyagarajan

Microsoft Icons for charts

Srivathson Thyagarajan
Srivathson Thyagarajan
Hire Me
  • Save
Microsoft Icons for charts fluent glassmorphism 10 windows microsoft branding logo app ux illustration vector design dailyuichallenge
Microsoft Icons for charts fluent glassmorphism 10 windows microsoft branding logo app ux illustration vector design dailyuichallenge
Download color palette
  1. Microsoft-Icons-White B.png
  2. Microsoft-Icons-Black B.png

Day #2 of 30

This is the 19-th such shot of Microsoft Icon Designs using glassmorphism concept. This shot is part of a series of its own giving a new life to Microsoft icons.
Presented here, is the Microsoft Icons for charts.

Like it? Press L and leave a comment. Feedback is most welcome as that keeps me motivated

Srivathson Thyagarajan
Srivathson Thyagarajan
In the business of designing positive UX and I like grids!
Hire Me

More by Srivathson Thyagarajan

View profile
    • Like