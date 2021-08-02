Missing - Book cover design and illustration

Concept: Missing tells a familiar Chinese story: Bao – a childless, and recent widow – is forced to face the burden of having terminated her pregnancy months earlier, after she was told she was expecting a girl. It’s also the untold story of millions of girls who were victims of female infanticide, and the consequences of China’s One Child Policy – felt throughout all levels of its society – with its unintended and massive gender imbalance.

Idea: Using different names of girls as background, I wanted to show the innocent face of a missing Chinese girl, a girl that never was.