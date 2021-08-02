Missing - Book cover design and illustration

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Concept: Missing tells a familiar Chinese story: Bao – a childless, and recent widow – is forced to face the burden of having terminated her pregnancy months earlier, after she was told she was expecting a girl. It’s also the untold story of millions of girls who were victims of female infanticide, and the consequences of China’s One Child Policy – felt throughout all levels of its society – with its unintended and massive gender imbalance.
Idea: Using different names of girls as background, I wanted to show the innocent face of a missing Chinese girl, a girl that never was.