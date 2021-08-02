Jessica Valencia

Connectd - Home & Events

ios ui event list ios pop up pop up ui event page home page event detail event app event app ui event gradient design app ui mobile app ui ux
Connectd is an app that can help people to interact in person during an event by bringing together people with the same interest so it is easier for them to start a conversation even before the event starts. This is the main page and event detail design of the app.

Any comment or feedback will be much appreciated. Thank you! :)

