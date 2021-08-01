Dimas Ramdhan Sudiana

Fury

Fury illustration
"You slip away from my grasp, like cold thin air I breath out of my lungs in the darkness of the night.
No matter how much I want you to embrace me with the warmth of your arms, you’re just a figment of my dreams."

With this artwork, I wanted to illustrate how fury sometimes is just a mask for longing.

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
