"You slip away from my grasp, like cold thin air I breath out of my lungs in the darkness of the night.
No matter how much I want you to embrace me with the warmth of your arms, you’re just a figment of my dreams."
With this artwork, I wanted to illustrate how fury sometimes is just a mask for longing.