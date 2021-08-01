Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Lost Emperor - Book cover design and illustration

The Lost Emperor - Book cover design and illustration old man chinese man chinese culture chinese history aisin-yioro puyi last emperor emperor jd paulsen
Concept: The Lost Emperor tells the unknown story of the last few months in the life of Aisin-Yioro Puyi, the last emperor of China, as he slowly descends into madness and opium addiction.

Idea: I decided to create a typographic design juxtapositioning an image of the main character hidden in the background.

