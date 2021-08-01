Bayu Risna Putra | bayuRIP

Astro Pug

Bayu Risna Putra | bayuRIP
Bayu Risna Putra | bayuRIP
  • Save
Astro Pug design cute animal vector character space pet dog t-shirt illustration cartoon astronaut pug logo mascot
Download color palette

Cute illustration of pug wearing astronaut suit in the space.

Bayu Risna Putra | bayuRIP
Bayu Risna Putra | bayuRIP

More by Bayu Risna Putra | bayuRIP

View profile
    • Like