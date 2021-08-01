🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Proudly present Magistral Honesty Typeface, created by Storytype,
A serif modern and classic typeface that has own unique style & modern look.
This typeface is perfect for an elegant & luxury logo, book or movie title design, fashion brand,
magazine, clothes, lettering, quotes, and so much more.
============================================================
What’s Included :
Magistral Honesty (OTF/TTF/WOFF)*
Web Font
Ligature, Alternate & Swashes
Works on PC & Mac
Simple installations
Accessible in the Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even work on Microsoft Word.
PUA Encoded Characters