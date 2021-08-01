Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Achmad Fauzi
Atur.in - Task Management App

Achmad Fauzi
Achmad Fauzi for Simpl. Design℠
Atur.in - Task Management App minimalism clean app mobile task management
Hello peeps!
This is a concept of Task Management app. So, you can organize your work more easily. 🗒✅

Wanna colaborate? We are available for new projects
Tell us what you need at hello@simpl-studio.com

Do you think it's cool? Press "L"👍🏻
Have a great day 👋

Posted on Aug 1, 2021
