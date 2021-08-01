Alex Bodor

Camera Body Illustration

Alex Bodor
Alex Bodor
  • Save
Camera Body Illustration design app minimal simple clean illustration logo graphic design
Download color palette

Designed exclusively on Figma, made for my latest app concept. I've used multiple bodies to create the effects seen here. Thanks for clicking on this post! Have a great day!
📬 : productivity0622@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 1, 2021
Alex Bodor
Alex Bodor

More by Alex Bodor

View profile
    • Like